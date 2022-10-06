Serum albumin could prevent amyloid fibril formation in dialysis patients

Researchers from Osaka University find that albumin interferes with β 2 m amyloid fibril formation through macromolecular crowding, thereby reducing dialysis patients’ risk of developing dialysis-related amyloidosis

Osaka, Japan - Dialysis is a lifesaving technique that artificially filters blood; however, it has some harmful side effects. Now, researchers from Japan have found that monitoring a normal blood component could help prevent one of the more serious complications of long-term dialysis.

In a study in Nature Communications, researchers from Osaka University reveal that a high concentration of a key molecule found in blood can prevent dialysis-related amyloidosis (DRA).

Approximately 350,000 patients in Japan in 2021 were on dialysis due to end-stage kidney disease. Ten percent of patients who are on dialysis for more than 15 years develop DRA, which occurs when β 2 -microglobulin (β 2 m) clumps together to form long strings known as amyloid fibrils.