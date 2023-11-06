Shadows, Puppets and Musicality: Storytelling through Tholu Bommalata

Tholu bommalata is distinctive among Indian shadow puppetry traditions for its large puppets, typically ranging between 1 and 2 metres in height, with larger as well as smaller puppets also included in an ensemble. The principal characters of a story often have multiple puppets each, in various dimensions and poses. For instance, in the Ramayana ensemble, the Hanumana figure often has four versions, ranging from about 15 to 250 centimetres in height, corresponding to different situations within the story.

The puppets have traditionally been made from goat, deer or buffalo hide, with the choice of skin depending on the type of character the puppet is to play. In recent times, goat hide is the most commonly used leather for these puppets. After the skin is shaved and cleaned, it is treated with herbs and beaten to render it thin and translucent, and stretched flat to prevent wrinkling. This process takes at least three days, at the end of which it resembles stiff parchment. Once the skin has been processed, the puppet maker draws an outline of the character on it, either freehand or traced from the silhouette of an existing puppet. The hide is cut along this outline, and various patterns indicating the figure’s clothing and ornaments are incised and perforated within it.

A single puppet typically requires one skin, with up to three needed for larger puppets. The figure is composed of separate pieces, which are pierced and joined with string at the points of articulation. The head and torso are usually cut out of one piece, while the limbs are made separately, with the figure articulated at the neck, arms and legs. The head and torso are connected by a long sturdy stick that supports the figure and forms the central control, while thinner sticks manipulate the limbs. Puppets depicting female dancers have additional articulation points, such as at the hips and shoulders. Except for the figure of the ten-headed Ravana, the faces of all the puppets are rendered in profile.

To allow them to be flipped to change direction during performances, the puppets are painted on both sides. They are traditionally rendered in red, green and black, with white highlights, using vegetable and mineral pigments; today, synthetic colours are used in a wider palette. However, the colours used follow iconographic conventions, especially for puppets depicting Rama and Krishna. The style and visual language used derives in large part from that of the murals at Virabhadra Temple, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh. Various other aspects of the characters’ appearance, such as their dress and hairstyles, also follow traditional conventions that distinguish not only one character from another, but also a character’s role in various contexts. Immoral characters are usually depicted unclothed, for example, and a character’s hair or headgear may vary depending on whether he or she is a royal or ascetic figure in that part of the story. An ensemble also includes unarticulated composite puppets depicting one or more characters, as well as birds, animals and scenic elements.

The action in tholu bommalata performances takes place behind a large white screen. This is a length of fabric 3 to 6 metres wide and 2 to 3.5 metres tall, tightly stretched within a bamboo or timber frame, and usually tilted towards the audience at a small angle to the vertical. The screen is raised off the ground to a height of about 1.5 metres, the part below it covered with a dark cloth to conceal the standing puppeteers. A light source behind them illuminates the puppets so that their silhouettes and coloured shadows are visible to the audience. While a row of oil lamps is used traditionally, it has largely been replaced by gas lanterns or electric lights.