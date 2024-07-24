A Sticky Reputation: South Asia through Mangoes

As religious and courtly depictions of the mango grew in South Asia, so did its status as a symbol of wealth and luxury. The exoticization of mangoes continues in South Asia even in modern times and the fruit inspires passionate debates about the best variety, nostalgic reminisces about one’s childhood and even whole menus around it — mango preserves, pickles, chutneys, curries, sundals and cocktails. If the exchange of mangoes is symbolic of the diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan today, Indian art is overripe with historical examples of mangoes presented as gifts or commissioned as luxurious artefacts. These include, a seventeenth-century mango-shaped flask studded with gold, rubies, and emeralds; an eighteenth-century Mughal mango-shaped vessel made of silver and fabric; an eighteenth- or nineteenth century mango-shaped kohl container covered in floral patterns; and countless others. The manga malai, a mango-shaped pendant often encrusted with rubies, and the mankolam and kairi, two sari motifs popular among the Kanjivaram weavers in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and brocade weavers in Varanasi (formerly Benares), are also important metaphors of fertility, wealth and auspiciousness in bridal trousseaus.

The modern paisley pattern too — which different communities believe derives variously from the almond, the cashew, a sprouting date palm and whose comeback coincided with the rise of The Beatles in the 1960s — is supposed to have also been inspired by the mango in India. Interestingly, although paisley shawls became popular during Queen Victoria’s reign because of colonial trade, the pattern itself came to be associated with a major centre of production in Scotland — the town of Paisley, which became known as the cultural centre of the pattern by the mid-eighteenth century.