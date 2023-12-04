Of Storytellers and Painted Scrolls: An Account of Odisha’s Living Patachitra Tradition

A painting tradition of Odisha and West Bengal, Pattachitra is most closely associated with the Jagannath Temple at Puri. The art form derives its name from the Sanskrit words patta(cloth) and chitra (image) and likely dates back to the twelfth century, the period when the Jagannath Temple was built. In Odisha, the artists or chitrakars who make these paintings belong to the Mahapatra and Moharana communities, and historically lived in the area immediately around the temple.

The paintings, which are made on cloth, depict scenes from Hindu mythology – particularly stories of Jagannath, Krishna and Ram – and are considered to have religious value by devotees. The subject matter is drawn from a canonical set of narratives, such as the adventures of Krishna as a child; the Dashavatara, or stories of Vishnu’s ten incarnations; the Kanchi Abhijana, a fifteenth-century war against Kanchi by the Odia king Purushottama Deva; Kaliya Dalan Vesha, the story of Krishna defeating the serpent demon Kaliya; and the war between Ram and Ravana as narrated in the Ramayana. Some non-narrative subjects include the Kandarpa Ratha, an image of a chariot driven by Krishna and several women; Panchamukhi Ganesh, a depiction of Ganesh with five heads; the Thia Badhia, a layout of the Jagannath Temple; and Navagunjara, a chimeric creature made of nine different animals that is believed to be an avatar of Vishnu.

The canvas for a Pattachitra is made by glueing two cotton sheets together with tamarind gum. The side to be painted is treated with a mixture of more tamarind gum and powdered limestone, after which it is dried and polished. Today, two sets of brushes are typically used: squirrel or rat hair brushes for thin outlines, and buffalo hair brushes for thick lines and filling colour. The paintings are coloured with natural pigments. Blue is obtained from indigo, yellow from haritala, red from hingula or geru clay, black from soot, green from crushed leaves and white from powdered conch shells. These colours are fixed to the canvas using a medium of kaitha (wood apple) gum and coconut water.