Synthesis of non- or antiaromatic conjugated macrocycles

A ring-expanded porphyrin, diazuliamethyrin, was successfully synthesized via a “3+3” condensation method. This porphyrin showed a 24pi non- or antiaromatic character. We analyzed the optical and electronic structures using magnetic circular dichroism spectroscopy and time-dependent density functional theory calculations.

Tetsuo Okujima, Ehime University

Profs. Okujima and Uno, in collaboration with Prof. Kobayashi at Shinshu University, reported  their success in the synthesis of diazuliamethyrin, a core-modified hexaphyrin(1.0.0.1.0.0), and descibed its molecular structure, electronic structure and optical properties.

Amethyrin is a stable and antiaromatic ring-expanded porphyrin comprised of 6 pyrroles and 2 meso-bridged carbons. We successfully synthesized diazuliamethyrin via a “3+3” porphyrin synthesis. We confirmed it to have a 24pi non- or antiaromatic character by NMR, absorption, and MCD spectra analyses, and by TD-DFT calculations. Our findings were published on December 21, 2021 in Organic Letters.

Published: 23 Jan 2022

Organic Letters
Science
Chemistry
Peer Reviewed
Reference: 

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.orglett.1c03882