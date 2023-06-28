Synthesis of Peripherally Annulated Phenanthroporphyrins

A New Approach for Peripheral Annelation of Porphyrinoid

Unusual phenanthrene-fused porphyrins were successfully synthesized via thermal conversion of precursor porphyrin, followed by intramolecular Scholl reaction.

Ehime University

Prof. Okujima, in collaboration with Prof. Kobayashi at Shinshu University, reported the synthesis, molecular structure, optical properties and electronic structure of unusual phenanthrene-fused porphyrins.

Precursor porphyrins fused with aryl-substituted bicyclo[2.2.2]octadiene afforded the corresponding arylbenzoporphyrins (arylBPs) by retro Diels–Alder reaction. Unusual phenanthroporphyrins were obtained via the intramolecular Scholl reaction of arylBPs. We analyzed the optical and electronic structures using magnetic circular dichroism spectroscopy and time-dependent density functional theory calculations.

Our findings were published on April 25, 2023 in Organic Letters.

Published: 28 Jun 2023

Institution:
Ehime University

Contact details:

Public Relations Team

3, Bunkyo-cho, Matsuyama, Ehime 790-8577

[email protected]
+81-89-927-9022
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
American Chemical Society (ACS)
News topics: 
Science
Academic discipline: 
Chemistry
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Reference: 

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.orglett.3c00876

Funding information:

JSPS KAKENHI , 22K05082