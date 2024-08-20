Unveiling the Intricate and Subtle Dance of Proteins: Understanding How Parasites Disarm Host Defenses

Professor Chun-Hua Hsu’s research team in National Taiwan University aims to elucidate the mechanism and function of TgPDCD5 through structural biochemical and biophysical research. Using techniques such as circular dichroism spectroscopy, fluorescence spectroscopy, and synchrotron radiation X-ray small-angle scattering, the team first provided conclusive evidence that TgPDCD5 exhibits characteristics of a molten globule. Further NMR analysis revealed TgPDCD5 as a helical bundle with an extended N-terminal helix, also displaying molten globular characteristics. NMR perturbation studies showed that heparin/heparan sulfate binding involves both the heparan sulfate/heparin proteoglycans-binding motif and the core region, with the interaction influenced by the proline isomerization of the P107 residue. Interestingly, the team discovered that another proline isomerase, TgCyp18—secreted from T. gondii's "ammunition depot"—plays a regulatory role in the cis-trans isomerization of TgPDCD5’s proline residues, facilitating the binding and release of TgPDCD5 to and from heparan sulfate polysaccharides. This regulation is akin to a ship anchoring to stabilize while docking and lifting anchor to set sail when departing. Consequently, the research team proposed a molecular mechanism for TgPDCD5's entry into cells: it first binds to cell surface heparan polysaccharides and then, due to its molten globule state, maintains sufficient flexibility to perform a subtle "protein dance" that enables membrane translocation into the cell.

