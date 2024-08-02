Weekly News Bites: Regenerative flies, killer T-cells, and upside-down frog sex

Taking a lesson (and DNA) from regenerative animals such as flatworms, University of Tokyo scientists transferred ‘highly regenerative genes’ into fruit flies. The flies were nicknamed "Smurfs" for their blue-dye which helped track their health. These special genes boosted the flies' stem cells and extended their lifespans; this could be a big step towards anti-aging therapies in humans.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines Manila have developed a point-of-care testing device that detects designer drugs in urine. Psychoactive drugs like ketamine and synthetic cannabinoids can be detected by the device, though additional tests are still needed to totally confirm their presence in urine. This is the first screening kit for new psychoactive substances available in the Philippines.

A Kyoto University team is developing a COVID-19 immunotherapy using embryonic stem cells to create killer T cells which target and destroy infected cells. Instead of using modified T cells directly from a donor - which could cause immune rejection - or modifying the patient’s own cells - which is costly - modified embryonic stem cells seem to have the right balance of efficacy and feasibility. The team are hoping to start clinical trials start in 2027.

Animals can reproduce in a variety of… interesting ways. Now research from the University of Delhi, Zoological Survey of India, Harvard University, and the University of Minnesota, adds to the fornication playbook with a species of frog named after Charles Darwin likes to get freaky upside-down and lay their eggs inside of tree holes.