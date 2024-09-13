Weekly News Bites: A brain-like computer, asthma and diabetes, and a daring digestive escape.

Researchers from IISC have created a new type of computer chip using a metal-organic film, drastically enhancing computing speed and energy efficiency. This device mimics brain processing, taking inspiration from our synapses. This allows for bigger chunks of data to be analyzed rather than the traditional binary ones and zeroes.

Archaeologists from the National University of Malaysia found numerous burial plots in Nenggiri Valley, set to be flooded for a hydroelectric dam. The team uncovered 16 skeletons, one of which dates back 16,000 years, and 71,000 artifacts, revealing ancient cultures. While the dam can reinforce the energy grid and local jobs, critics say the project threatens Indigenous lands.

New (preliminary) findings observed that people with Type 2 diabetes are 83% more likely to develop asthma, and those with asthma are 28% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. The study from Taipei Medical University looked at data from 17 million people and saw the correlation. Researchers suggest early screening of asthmatics for pre-diabetes.

A Singaporean consortium including the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), and Duke-NUS Medical School, have developed a novel "spray" chemotherapy. This aerosol aims to treat advanced gastric cancer by targeting cancer cells in the abdomen directly through keyhole surgery.

After seeing eels get eaten and mysteriously reappear in their tanks, Nagasaki University scientists investigated further and found that Japanese eels can escape being swallowed by wriggling out through the predator’s gills. The team caught this on camera (making for pretty unnerving viewing) recording the first confirmed species of fish able to escape from a digestive tract.