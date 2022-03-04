Antimicrobial resistance: The silent pandemic

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a staggering number of deaths and illnesses, and an immense economic burden worldwide. But the awareness of the importance of infection prevention and control it has created, and the rapid global response it triggered, could be a blessing in disguise for the war against a more insidious pandemic that has been around for much longer.

In 2019, the World Health Organization declared antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity. Many bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi have adapted over time to develop resistances to some of the life-saving antimicrobial drugs discovered since the early 20th century. This natural process of adaptation has been accelerated by the misuse and overuse of these drugs. Infections by drug-resistant microbes were predicted to cause 700,000 deaths a year but the actual number may be much higher based on a recent study (see next story). Scientists predict that this number will rise to 10 million deaths every year by 2050, with a global economic loss of US$100 trillion, if no action is taken.

On December 7, 2021, a webinar on this issue was hosted by the Asian Development Bank Southeast Asia Development Solutions (SEAD), the International Vaccine Institute, Institut Pasteur Korea, the International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS), and the Embassy of Denmark in Korea. Titled “Curbing the invisible pandemic: Effective solutions to collectively combat antimicrobial resistance”, the webinar brought together a large panel of experts to highlight the potential solutions and national action plans being developed to tackle this global problem.