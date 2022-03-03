Asia's race to outsmart antimicrobial resistance

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

Read other articles in our Special Feature on Antimicrobial Resistance

From investigating predator bacteria and studying organisms at the molecular level, to understanding host responses and looking for effective new drugs, scientists in Asia are making big strides.

Korea

Working just south of Seoul, Soojin Jang is the group leader of Institut Pasteur Korea’s Antibacterial Resistance Research Laboratory. She is leading her team’s efforts to study bacterial physiology and resistance mechanisms. Their aim is to use this knowledge to develop new screening systems for identifying small molecules and natural compounds that can be used against drug-resistant organisms.

Further southeast, Robert Mitchell is studying a type of bacteria that destroys other organisms. A biological scientist at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in Korea, he and his colleagues have found that these ‘predatory bacteria’ not only kill other pathogens, but can also remove their DNA, including their antibiotic resistance genes. In his most recent study, Mitchell found that the predatory bacterium Bdellovibrio baceriovorus HD100 was active against two groups of antimicrobial resistant pathogens under simulated microgravity conditions. The findings illustrate its potential for treating biofilm-covered surfaces in spacecrafts. Asia Research News covered their previous work in 2017.