The global burden of bacterial drug resistance

Bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a huge global threat to human health, most significantly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, according to a study published in The Lancet in January 2022.

Conducted by an international collaboration of researchers, the study found that 1.27 million deaths worldwide could have been prevented in 2019 if all drug-resistant bacterial infections were replaced by drug-susceptible ones. Estimates showed that sub- Saharan Africa and South Asia carried the highest burden of deaths attributable to bacterial AMR in 2019, while Australasia had the lowest.

The researchers who published The Lancet study estimated the burdens of bacterial AMR in 204 countries and territories in 2019 that were associated with 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations by using predictive statistical modelling on a wide array of data obtained from the scientific literature, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, clinical trial data, and global and national surveillance networks and systems. Their modelling approach was able to include estimates for locations that did not have data.