Carbon-neutralizing propylene production catalyzes change in petrochemical engineering

Propylene is a gas used to make a large variety of packaging and containers and is considered to be the second most important starting product in petrochemical engineering. However, its production from propane is currently very energy-intensive. In addition, the process accumulates unwanted side products that need to be purged by burning regularly. It is therefore very desirable to find another approach to the production of this valuable molecule that is more efficient, produces fewer side products, and still uses materials that are stable at high temperatures.

Hokkaido University material chemist Shinya Furukawa and his team recently developed a new catalyst—a substance that acts as a guide to chemical reactions and as such can open up otherwise inaccessible reaction pathways—that allows them to use carbon dioxide to turn propane into propylene instead of the more commonly used oxygen. In their Nature Communications paper they not only demonstrated that the catalyst was highly efficient, very selective and stable under high temperatures, its use also had the side effect of turning carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which is a useful resource for the production of many bulk chemicals.