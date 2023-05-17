Damage Control: Plant Cells Use Mechanical Cues to Regenerate Damaged Tissues

A research group led by Osaka University finds that the release from mechanical pressure triggers plant mesophyll cells to promote epidermal cell differentiation via upregulation of gene transcription

Osaka, Japan – Plants have an impressive ability to regenerate damaged tissues, but how they do it is not fully understood. Now, researchers from Japan have discovered the mechanisms involved in this superpower.

In a recently published study in Nature Communications, a research group led by Osaka University has revealed that cells within plant leaves may be able to detect mechanical pressure—or the lack of it—to determine where they are and what type of cells they become in response to damage.

In land plants, the epidermis is an outer layer of tissue that forms a boundary between the external environment and the plants’ internal tissues. It protects them from environmental stresses. Studying this cell type revealed that cell fate determination—how a cell develops into a final cell type—depends on a cell’s location within the developing plant; for example, the epidermis only contains surface cells.

“Until now, how the epidermis forms solely from the outermost cells of the plant was unknown,” says lead author of the study, Hiroyuki Iida. “In this study, we investigated the mechanisms of this process.”

To do this, the researchers peeled the epidermis off the leaves of seedlings using sharp forceps. This exposed cells of the mesophyll – the “middle leaf”, which underlies the epidermis and comprises layers of cells that specialize in photosynthesis – to the surface. This exposure triggered these cells to upregulate a gene called ATML1, which is known to promote epidermal cell differentiation.