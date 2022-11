Through Eyes of Leadership: Women of Shan State photo exhibition is part of KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE – Bangkok 2022: Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar, co-organised by IDRC's Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) and Asia Research News.



Events include a roundtable discussion on β€œThought leadership to advance knowledge for Myanmar: What should come next?”. Meet the photographer, book launch discussions and much more. Click for details and registration.