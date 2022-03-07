ELSI graduate course tackles fundamental questions of life

Training future leaders in earth and life sciences

ELSI is an independent research institute established in 2012. Its mission is to study the origin and evolution of planets and life, bringing together hundreds of world-leading scientists in fields ranging from astrophysics to geology to chemistry and biology to tackle some of the most challenging questions in natural science. The launch of the new graduate course is the next milestone in ELSI’s history, as it takes in students for the very first time.

“During the past decade, ELSI has grown into a fully formed and mature institution,” says Tomoaki Matsuura, professor of biotechnology and one of the course supervisors. “We have created an ideal environment for top-level science and established a global network of researchers. Now it is time to use these resources to train the next generation of leaders in the field of earth and life sciences. This is a new and exciting challenge for ELSI.”

Developing breadth and depth in research

All students will be required to learn the basics of biology, chemistry and planetary sciences related to the origins of life on Earth and the possibility of life on other planets. In addition, they can take classes organized by other departments to gain basic and advanced knowledge in a wide range of different disciplines, including courses at Tokyo Tech’s Earth and Life Sciences department. The partnership is reciprocal and all students at Tokyo Tech can also take classes at ELSI.

As part of the graduate programme, the students will take courses on ‘Collaboration with Industry’ and ‘Global Science Communication’, to encourage them to develop practical skills and learn how to apply their knowledge in real-world situations.