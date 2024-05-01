Exploring the effect of H2O2 eustress on individual cancer cells using hopping probe scanning ion conductance microscopy (HPICM)

In a recent study published in the multidisciplinary academic journal Science Bulletin, a semi-monthly high-caliber peer-reviewed research outlet covering a broad range of natural sciences and high-tech fields, researchers from the Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University utilized hopping probe scanning ion conductance microscopy (HPICM) and highly sensitive platinum-functionalized nanoelectrodes to conduct an in-depth investigation of the dynamic response of individual living colorectal cancer Caco-2 cells to changes in intracellular and extracellular hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) gradients, specifically focusing on eustress, at the single-cell level and in real-time. Their findings hold promise for innovative therapies against cancer and H 2 O 2 -related inflammatory diseases.

Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) production plays a significant role in various diseases, including atherosclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer. Despite promising preclinical antioxidant therapies, clinical trials have yielded unsatisfactory results. Hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), a stable ROS derivative, acts as a crucial participant in physiological signaling by serving as a eustressor. The concentration of H 2 O 2 in the tumor microenvironment is closely linked to the occurrence and progression of colorectal cancer. A deeper understanding of how H 2 O 2 functions and its specific efficacy in individual cancer cells may pave the way for more effective ROS-related treatments.

The authors utilized hopping probe scanning ion conductivity microscopy (HPICM) alongside Pt-functionalized nanoelectrodes to quantitatively assess the dynamic response in cell morphology, cell mechanical properties, and extracellular to intracellular eustress H 2 O 2 gradients of individual colorectal cancer Caco-2 cells under H 2 O 2 eustress. The investigation revealed that exposure to 0.1 or 1 mmol/L H 2 O 2 eustress increased the extracellular to intracellular H 2 O 2 gradient from 0.3 to 1.91 or 3.04, respectively. Additionally, the study found that F-actin-dependent cell stiffness increased under eustress of 0.1 mmol H 2 O 2 but decreased under eustress of 1 mmol H 2 O 2 . Furthermore, eustress-induced cell stiffness was positively regulated by AKT activation and negatively influenced the expression of the H 2 O 2 -scavenging enzyme GPX2, ultimately maintaining relatively stable cellular H 2 O 2 levels.

This study suggests that the eustress induced by low levels of H 2 O 2 may contribute to the failure of some H 2 O 2 targeted therapies. The results uncover a novel interplay between cellular physical properties and biochemical signaling in cancer cells' antioxidant defense, shedding light on the utilization of H 2 O 2 eustress for survival at the single-cell level. This understanding is critical for comprehending cancer development and other H 2 O 2 -related inflammatory diseases. Inhibiting GPX under H 2 O 2 eustress resulted in cytotoxicity, suggesting a potential enhancement for colon cancer treatment. These findings hold promise for the development of innovative therapies targeting cancer and H 2 O 2 -related inflammatory diseases.

Funder

The work was supported by the World Premier International Research Center Initiative (WPI), MEXT, Japan, JSPS Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (21H01770, 22K04890).

Glossary

Hopping Probe Scanning Ion Conductance Microscopy (HPICM)

The principle of scanning ion conductance microscopy (SICM) relies on monitoring the ion current that flows through a nanopipette containing electrolyte. It can map the topography of a sample by adjusting the nanopipette height to maintain a constant ion current as it is scanned over the sample surface. The proximity to the sample surface has a measurable effect on the ion current flow and, hence, feedback-controlled nanopipette withdrawal before the nanopipette makes contact with the sample, making it useful for non-contact imaging of living biological specimens.

In this study, SICM has been used in hopping probe mode, named Hopping Probe Scanning Ion Conductance Microscopy (HPICM), where the nanopipette constantly approaches and retracts from the sample, further reducing the potential for sample damage, particularly where the sample surface is not flat. The authors demonstrated that their HPICM can detect the dynamic changes in both cellular mechanical properties and topographical morphology of individual cancer cells in real-time.