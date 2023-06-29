A Glimpse into the Very First Processes that Could Have Formed Life on Earth

A new technology has shed further light on the age-old question: what are the origins of life on Earth?

Before life was formed on Earth, what scientists dub the pre-biotic condition, the atmosphere was less dense. This meant that high energy radiation from space was omnipresent and ionized molecules. Some hypothesize that small water puddles containing urea - an organic compound essential for forming nucleo bases - became exposed to this intense radiation, causing the urea to undergo conversion into reaction products. These would serve as the building blocks of life: DNA and RNA.

But to learn more about this process, scientists needed to dive further into the mechanism behind the urea's ionization and reaction, as well as the reaction pathways and energy dissipation.

An international collaborative group comprising corresponding author Zhong Yin, currently based as an associate professor at Tohoku University's International Center for Synchrotron Radiation Innovation Smart (SRIS), along with colleagues from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and ETH Zurich (ETHZ), and the University of Hamburg, have been able to reveal more thanks to an innovative X-ray spectroscopy approach.

The technology, which harnessed a high-harmonic generation light source and a sub-micron liquid flat-jet, enabled researchers to examine chemical reactions occurring in liquids with unparalleled temporal precision. Crucially, the groundbreaking approach allowed the researchers to investigate the intricate changes in urea molecules at the femtosecond level, that is a quadrillionth part of a second.