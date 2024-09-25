How Male Hormones Regulate Skeletal Muscle Function

Male hormones (androgens), as their name implies, have an important role in promoting the formation of male sexual characteristics (secondary sexual characteristics). In addition, androgens have anabolic effects, as indicated by its alias, anabolic steroid, and administration of androgens is known to cause hypertrophy of skeletal muscle. Furthermore, androgens regulate gene expression in tissues throughout the body, including skeletal muscle, by binding to a receptor called the androgen receptor (AR). However, it has remained unclear which cells in skeletal muscle are targeted by androgen and by what mechanism of action it regulates skeletal muscle mass. In this study, we focused on mesenchymal progenitors, which are important for skeletal muscle maintenance, to explore how androgens/AR regulate skeletal muscle mass.

The research group first discovered that AR was expressed in mesenchymal progenitors of skeletal muscle by immunofluorescence staining (Figure1). They then generated mice that lack AR specifically in mesenchymal progenitors (mutant mice) and observed their skeletal muscles. As a result, the mutant mice showed reduced body weight and reduced skeletal muscle weight in the hindlimbs compared to control mice (Figure1). Furthermore, when the weight of perineal skeletal muscle, known to be sensitive to androgens, was measured, the weight was significantly reduced in 14-week-old, 6-month-old, and 28-month-old mice (Figure1).