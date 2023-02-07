It Takes Two: cooperating catalysts provide new route for utilizing formate salts

Researchers at the Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD) have developed a method that uses cooperating catalysts to carry out challenging dearomative carboxylation reactions. In this process, highly reactive carbon dioxide (CO2) radical anions are derived from inexpensive formate salts and used to produce a variety of products, including α-amino acids, which are potentially useful in drug development.

Aromatic systems are stable, so carrying out a dearomative reaction, where the aromatic system is disrupted, requires a highly reactive compound. In this study, a formate salt compound is used as the source of highly reactive CO2 radical anions. Researchers designed the reaction such that two separate catalysts, a photoredox catalyst and a hydrogen atom transfer catalyst, cooperate with each other. This cooperation, combined with exposure to blue light, generates highly reactive CO2 radical anions that can add themselves to an aromatic system, disrupting the aromatic system in the process.

Previous research from this group that used electricity to drive a similar reaction provided inspiration for this study.

“Based on computations from a previous electrochemical reaction that we studied, we suspected a reaction mechanism using CO2 radical anions would be promising,” commented first author Saeesh Mangaonkar. “This time, we came up with a photochemical approach which is environmentally friendly and suitable for commercially available aromatic compounds.”