Lessons from the dead

Researchers at City University of Hong Kong have developed a new, non-invasive imaging approach to examine the remains of beached marine mammals, like whales and dolphins. The approach, called virtopsy, was described in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science and can be used to determine the cause of death. It can also gather useful information about the animal before it died, such as its general health, as well as if it suffered human impacts, such as vessel collision or marine pollution.

These findings could help governmental agencies and stakeholders across the world implement more effective marine conservation policies to protect vulnerable marine mammals.