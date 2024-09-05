Regulatory gene influences shape recognition in medaka fish

The medaka, also known as the Japanese rice fish (Oryzias latipes), is a model organism for the study of biology, as well as a popular aquarium fish. As a model organism, much research has been carried out to understand all aspects of the medaka, but much still remains to be done, especially in the area of genetics.

A research team led by Assistant Professor Saori Yokoi of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hokkaido University, has discovered an evolutionarily distinct variant of the gene Hmgn2 in medaka, which influences shape preference in the species. Their findings were published in the journal Communications Biology.