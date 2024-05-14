Researchers use machine-learning modeling tools to improve zinc-finger nuclease editing technology

In a recently published study, researchers from Hiroshima University and the Japanese National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology demonstrated how machine learning-driven modular assembly systems can improve gene editing.

The study was published on April 10 in the journal Advanced Science.

“Genome editing is a promising tool for the treatment of genetic disorders in a number of different fields,” said Shota Katayama, associate professor in the Genome Editing Innovation Center at Hiroshima University. “By improving the efficiency gene editing technologies, we can achieve greater precision in modifications to the genetic information in living cells.”

Alongside CRISPR/Cas9 and TALEN, zinc finger nuclease is an important tool in the field of genome editing. Engineered to break certain bonds within the polynucleotide chain of a DNA molecule, these chimeric proteins are made up of two domains fused together: DNA-binding and DNA-cleavage domains. The zinc finger (ZF) protein binding domain recognizes the targeted DNA sequence within the complete genome, while the cleavage domain involves a special DNA-cutting enzymes called ND1 endonucleases.