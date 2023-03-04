Swarm molecular robotics delivers cargo

Swarm robotics is a new discipline, inspired by the cooperative behaviour of living organisms. It involves fabricating robots and getting them to swarm together to accomplish complex tasks. Macro-scale swarm robots have been developed and employed for a variety of applications, such as transporting and accumulating cargo, forming shapes, and building complex structures.

Now, researchers led by Hokkaido University physical chemist Akira Kakugo have developed tiny micro-sized machines that take advantage of swarming behaviour. Their findings were published in the journal Science Robotics.