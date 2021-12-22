Unravelling the elements in finding the right story for your audience

This is a reproduced piece from Springboard, a blog site that features the latest views, comments and discussions from Springer Nature and partners. Read the original blog post here.

Science journalists, editors and a university communicator came together to discuss how they find interesences in a panel discussion titled ‘Finding the Story: Perspectives on the Journalism/Public Relations Divide’, held at the online SciCom Forum on October 27, 2021.

Journalists and public relations officers are often looking for the same thing: interesting stories to communicate to a wide audience. However, the way that journalists and public relations officers approach the challenge of finding a good story is very different. In this session, Belinda Smith, a mass-media science journalist at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Nicky Phillips, a specialist science editor at Nature News, and Tomoko Otake, an ex-journalist turned university communications officer at the University of Tokyo in Japan, spoke with Sara Phillips, a science journalist and editor of Nature Research Custom Media, to share how they go about finding the right story for their audience.

The panel first touched upon press releases, with Belinda mentioning that she receives a lot of them every day. Most of the big stories that she covers on research are those flagged to her in press releases from journals such as Nature1. Press releases from institutions do get looked at as there is the occasional “nugget of gold”, but most are only quickly skimmed through. From a journalist perspective, Belinda showed empathy for press officers, saying: “I can understand that it would be very hard for press officers to have to fight their way through all that noise, as we do get inundated with so much stuff.”

Belinda also gave an insight into which stories stand out most from the press releases she receives: “When we’re selecting what stories we want to choose, because we are the ABC, anything with an Australian focus is pretty much going to be on the list. Any kind of Australian angle is really important to us and to the audience as well, so that’s something that we’ll keep in mind when we’re choosing stories.”

Nicky, who works as an editor on the news and opinion section of Nature2, also shared her views about what she covers in Nature news: “We do cover primary research published in Nature, but we’ll be doing it based on it meeting the news values that we are looking for in every story that we decide to cover. When pitched a story, I will be thinking, ‘is this story something that our audience needs to know or would want to know?’ At Nature news, we consider our audience to be working scientists, as well as the science-interested public. There’s a lot of journals out there, so you have to be really judicious on deciding which stories to cover for the journals or any story. We cover a lot of stories that don’t come from a journal, but we have the same news values for all of them.”

Nicky also shared the news values that she is looking for, saying: “We consider it important if they’re science-related obviously, because our audience are scientists. If it’s a journal article in Nature, or Science and Cell, it’s obviously science related so it ticks that box, but if it’s a big worldwide event like a tsunami, we would be thinking, what is the science angle to this story, if we were going to cover it. Also it’s important if it’s timely. It would be something that’s happening now or the future or has recently happened. Maybe the exception is if it hasn’t been covered before and if it’s really important or really big science. The other news value is surprising, something big has happened in a field, you wouldn’t want it to be a small, minor discovery, you want it to be significant for us to cover it.”

Most science is incremental discoveries and it’s rare to have breakthroughs. Belinda mentioned that they still cover incremental studies, although they make sure that it is put in a greater context. Explaining further, she added: “This is the same in all the papers that we cover if we report on. You’re not just reporting on the results, but you’re placing those results in the wider story, so I think you can report on incremental results as long as they are in a way that tells the wider story.”