Walking in lockstep

Osaka, Japan – Walking is an activity that is often taken for granted. Most people usually think they can multitask by “walking and chewing gum” simultaneously with hardly any taxation of their mental effort. Indeed, each leg can move rhythmically independently of the other, controlled by its side of the spinal cord. However, the ability of the human brain to coordinate the gait so that a walker’s legs are half a stride out of phase with each other, called the “antiphase relationship,” is not so trivial when an obstacle or asymmetry occurs, such as a curve in the path. A better understanding of how a normal walking cadence is maintained may lead to enhanced rehabilitation techniques for patients who have experienced brain trauma or other neurological problems.

In a study recently published in Communications Biology, researchers from Osaka University captured kinematic data from healthy patients walking on a treadmill that was occasionally perturbed by a sudden change in speed. This led to a momentary loss of the antiphase relationship, but it was quickly restored as the subjects reoriented their walking movements. The data from this experiment was analyzed using a mathematical model of two coupled oscillators – similar to two pendulums connected by a spring – along with a Bayesian inference method. The approach allowed the researchers to calculate the most probable function that represents how the brain applied its control to coordinate the leg motions.