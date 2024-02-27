Applied Microbiology International unveils plans to launch educational series The Microbiologist Masterclass

Applied Microbiology International has announced it will be launching a new series of educational online content called The Microbiologist Masterclass.

AMI will be teaming up with industry partners to present this series of educational assets including webinars, ‘how-to’ guides and the latest product information, plus practical tips and tricks to support your understanding.

The aim is to upskill the microbiological community, foster educational growth and professional development, showcase innovative expertise and solutions from industry partners, enable networking opportunities and support the advancement of microbiology in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Business Development Manager Josie Harris said the origin of The Microbiologist Masterclass is rooted in AMI’s unwavering commitment to empower microbiologists worldwide with the insights, skills, and tools they need to pioneer change and advance global health and sustainability.

“With these educational assets we aim to provide pragmatic, in-depth exploration of critical ‘how-to’ aspects within contemporary microbiological practices, directly from experts and thought leaders in the field,” she said.

Whilst the focus is on microbiology, AMI will also be showcasing some techniques and processes that span biochemistry and other disciplines.

Some content will be member only, and some will be free and accessible for all. Keep an eye on the AMI event page for more information, or join today to become a member and access ALL content for free.

AMI is launching the series on March 18 with a webinar on Essentials of Liquid Chromatography and LC-MS, in conjunction with Anthias Consulting Ltd - specialists in all things chromatography.

Notes to editors

Applied Microbiology International (AMI) is the oldest microbiology society in the UK and with more than half of its membership outside the UK, is truly global, serving microbiologists based in universities, private industry and research institutes around the world.

AMI provides funding to encourage research and broad participation at its events and to ensure diverse voices are around the table working together to solve the sustainable development goals it has chosen to support.

AMI publishes leading industry magazine, The Microbiologist, and in partnership with Oxford University Press, publishes three internationally acclaimed journals. It gives a voice to applied microbiologists around the world, amplifying their collective influence and informing international, evidence-based, decision making.