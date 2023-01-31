Breakthrough in mitochondrial regulation

Researchers from Osaka University identify a system known as the “GET pathway” as essential for efficient regulation of the numbers of energy-producing mitochondria

Osaka, Japan – A process known as “mitophagy” is responsible for the removal of mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of a cell. This occurs if they are defective, or to regulate their numbers. A protein anchored in the mitochondrial surface, called Atg32, promotes this process when it interacts with another protein, Atg11. Modification of Atg32 by “phosphorylation”—the attachment of a phosphate group—stabilizes the interaction between Atg32 and Atg11. The process by which this phosphorylation is regulated was unknown, but now a group from Osaka University has shown that a system known as the GET pathway is required for efficient mitophagy.

Mitophagy requires phosphorylation of Atg32 and a stable interaction between the Atg32 and Atg11 proteins. Mitophagy is suppressed by the action of a protein complex called the Ppg1–Far complex. This acts to reduce Atg32 phosphorylation and interaction with Atg11, and thus suppresses mitophagy.

Proteins located in membranes within the cell must be targeted to their appropriate destinations to maintain the functionality of the different cellular compartments. The GET pathway is responsible for inserting membrane proteins into the endoplasmic reticulum, which is a continuous and dynamic membrane system within the cell. When this pathway is disrupted, proteins can become predominantly inserted into the outer mitochondrial membrane instead.