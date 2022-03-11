Cancer: Going back to the beginnings

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

A new hydrogel developed by researchers at Hokkaido University and Japan’s National Cancer Center Research Institute can rapidly reprogram cancer cells into cancer stem cells, according to a study published in the journal in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering. The double network (DN) gel could help the process of developing targeted cancer therapies.

More than 8.6 million people die annually from cancer worldwide. Despite progress with treatments, the five-year survival rate of patients with advanced-stage cancer remains low. One reason is that cancer tissues contain stem cells that are resistant to chemo- and radiotherapies. These cells can hide within tumours or circulate in the body, causing cancer recurrence.

“Cancer stem cells are a major target for anti-cancer drugs, but they are difficult to identify because they are present in very small numbers in cancer tissues,” explains Hokkaido University cancer pathologist Shinya Tanaka. “Understanding the molecular mechanisms of cancer stem cells is crucial for developing better cancer treatments.”