Deep-sea osmolyte finds applications in molecular machines

Kinesin and microtubules (MTs) are major components of cytoskeleton in cells of living organisms. Kinesin and microtubules together play crucial roles in a wide range of cellular functions, most significantly intracellular transport. Recent developments in bioengineering and biotechnology allows for using these natural molecules as components of molecular machines and molecular robots. In vitro gliding assay has been the best platform to evaluate the potential of these biomolecules for molecular machines.

A team of scientists led by Assistant Professor Arif Md. Rashedul Kabir of Hokkaido University has reported a simple and straightforward method to reversibly and dynamically control the rigidity of kinesin propelled MTs. Their findings have been published in ACS Omega, a journal published by the American Chemical Society (ACS).

In an in vitro gliding assay, kinesin molecules are attached to a base material, and propel MTs as the molecular shuttles. The rigidity of the motile MTs is a crucial metric that determines the success of their applications as the component of molecular machines. One of the major hurdles in regulating the rigidity of MTs is that previous methods affected the rigidity of MTs permanently and were irreversible. The development of a method to control the rigidity of MTs in a reversible manner would allow for dynamic adjustment of MT property and functions, and would be a massive development in molecular machines, molecular robotics, and related fields.