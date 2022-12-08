Efficient Synthesis of (-)-Quinine Paves the Way for Malarial Drug Development and More

Malaria is one of the world's "big-three" infectious diseases. In 2020 alone, it infected roughly 240,000 million people and caused 630,000 deaths worldwide.

Quinine, an alkaloid derived from the cinchona plant, has been used to treat malaria for centuries. Artificial antimalarial drugs with relatively few side effects, such as chloroquine and mefloquine, have been developed based on the chemical structure of quinine. However, Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes the deadliest form of malaria, has started to become resistant to such drugs.

Now, a research team from Tohoku University has achieved an efficient synthesis of quinine and its derivatives that can serve as a building block for further medication development and innovations in organocatalyst chemistry.

"We accomplished an efficient enantioselective total synthesis of (-)-quinine by using an organocatalyst-mediated reaction," said Professor Yujiro Hayashi. "It is the shortest-pot synthesis."

Synthetic efficiency aids scientists in developing new chemical compounds by cutting the steps it takes to achieve bonds and generate complex molecules. One-pot reactions are one way to do this. They circumvent several purification steps via in situ quenching, thereby minimizing chemical waste and saving time.