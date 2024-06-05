High levels of novel biomarker GDF15 in steatotic liver patients linked to increased liver cancer risk

Osaka, Japan – Steatotic (fatty) liver disease is on the rise in many countries around the world. A rise in steatotic liver disease comes with an increase in the number of liver cancer cases associated with the condition. Liver cancer occurs frequently when the liver becomes hard and progresses to cirrhosis. However, liver cancer also occurs at a certain rate even when the liver is only slightly hardened. This is because the number of patients with mildly hardened steatotic liver is very high, which highlights the need for better predictive markers.

In this study, the research team focused on GDF15 levels in the blood and found that patients with steatotic liver disease are more likely to develop liver cancer if their blood GDF15 level is high. In addition, patients with high blood GDF15 levels are more likely to develop liver failure, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, and other liver cirrhosis-related complicating diseases, leading to increased hospitalization rates. The prognosis for these patients was also found to be poor.