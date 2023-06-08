Pulling its weight: the protein key to chromosome movement during cell division

A team led by researchers at Osaka University uncover the molecular details of how a crucial protein facilitates proper chromosome movement when our cells divide

Osaka, Japan – During cell division, chromosomes, i.e., molecules containing our genetic material, must be properly replicated and segregated so that each daughter cell receives a complete and accurate set. Now, in an article published in Molecular Cell, a team led by researchers at Osaka University have identified a protein central to this critical process.

First, some background. Prior to cell division, the two copies of each chromosome are fused together at a region called the centromere. When it’s time to separate, they are pulled away from each other along rope-like microtubules into their respective daughter cells. A protein complex called the kinetochore connects the centromere of each chromosome to its respective microtubules and is thus vital to chromosome segregation.

The ‘constitutive centromere-associated network’ (CCAN), a subcomplex of the kinetochore fixed to the centromere, is an important base upon which the kinetochore can assemble and bind to the microtubules. Previous data suggested that one CCAN protein, CENP-C, is particularly important but its exact role has remained unclear. Therefore, the research team used biochemical analyses to examine how CENP-C contributes to chromosome segregation.

“Though the various species studied in laboratories are very different, such as yeast, chickens, and humans, CENP-C is found in all of them,” says Masatoshi Hara, lead author of the study. “This is called conservation, and it indicates to scientists that this protein has an essential role in cells.”