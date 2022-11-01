Root of Triple Negative Breast Cancer immunosuppression and chemoresistance revealed

TNBC is a type of breast cancer characterized by the absence of any of the three typical cell surface receptors seen in other breast cancertypes. TNBC accounts for 15 – 20% of all breast cancers; it is highly aggressive, and has a poor prognosis and a high relapse rate. Most troublingly, a large proportion of TNBC tumors develop resistance to chemotherapy.

A team of researchers from the Institute for Genetic Medicine (IGM) at Hokkaido University has identified a relationship between a cell signaling protein called interleukin 34 (IL-34) and the development of immunosuppression and chemoresistant in TNBC tumors. Their results, which identify a novel treatment target for TNBC, were published in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.

Prior work by the research team had demonstrated that IL-34 was an independent factor for poor prognosis in TNBC. The team decided to investigate the role of IL-34 in detail to determine how it induces poor prognosis in TNBC. For this purpose, they used an IL-34-expressing TNBC cell line, from which they established an IL-34-deficient cell line. They inoculated mice with these cell lines and compared the immune cell populations that infiltrated their tumors.

They found that IL-34 is key to modulating the balance between two myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) populations. Specifically, within the tumor microenvironment, IL-34 caused a sharp increase in the population of monocytic-MDSCs (M-MDSCs) and a decrease in polymorphonuclear-MDSCs (PMN-MDSCs). M-MDSCs are especially important as they themselves have strong immunosuppressive effects and also differentiate into tumor-associated macrophages, which suppress the anti-tumor immune response. Meanwhile, PMN-MDSCs have low immunosuppressive activity and powerful angiogenic ability. Based on these backgrounds, they hypothesized that the interaction between IL-34 and MDSCs is responsible for the chemoresistance in TNBC tumors.