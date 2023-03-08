Communicating about life beyond Earth and other big news

The Nature article stimulated interest across a wide variety of media outlets, which played a part in prompting the ELSI team to embark on their further exploration. They will work on this with Pedro Russo and Ionica Smeets at Leiden University.

The Leiden University-ELSI project is entitled ‘We found life elsewhere in the universe: Future-ready science communication approaches.’ Pedro Russo explains: “This research project will look at the most exciting of possible future news stories about the discovery of alien life, but it will also be relevant to the wider field of reporting scientific advances in general.”

The research will most specifically examine the media’s role in effective science communication and their contribution to the public understanding of the origin of life and astrobiology. It will also provide a more general framework, guidelines and best practices on communicating ground-breaking research results to the media and broader public.

“We will work closely with researchers, science communicators, journalists and the public, and each of these groups will participate in developing the framework for reporting evidence for life beyond Earth,” says Thilina Heenatigala, ELSI communications director and a co-researcher on the project.

The earliest such evidence is likely to be indicative of primitive microbial life, if anything, but the research team is all too aware of the tendency for speculative findings in that area to be sensationally reported with talk of “aliens” and associated wilder sci-fi possibilities.

“We need a means to convey the preliminary nature of all scientific discoveries, the likely path of possibilities requiring confirmation and correction, and the sometimes rather stumbling and regularly corrected way in which science really works,” says Heenatigala.

Further information

Thilina Heenatigala

[email protected]

Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI)

Tokyo Institute of Technology

