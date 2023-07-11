Drug precursor biosynthesis hinges on carrier-mediated ring formation

Nitrogen–nitrogen bond-containing cyclic compounds such as pyrazole, triazole, pyridazine and many others are critical building blocks for a variety of medicinal compounds, both natural and synthetic. The biosynthesis of some of these compounds hinges on the formation of nitrogen–nitrogen (N–N) single bonds between amino acids. However, the mechanisms by which a diversity of compounds is possible is poorly understood.

Dr. Kenichi Matsuda and Professor Toshiyuki Wakimoto at Hokkaido University led a team to elucidate the biosynthetic pathway of actinopyridazinone, an N–N bond-containing cyclic compound that is an important scaffold for synthetic drugs. Their findings were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

“Actinopyridazinone is produced by Streptomyces, a genus of bacteria that is the source of the majority of antibiotics of natural origin,” Wakimoto explains. “It is the first natural compound known to possess a dihydropyridazinone ring. This ring is also known as a ‘wonder nucleus,’ as it has been extensively studied as a precursor for a wide range of drugs.”

In previous work, the team used bioinformatics to identify a group of gene sequences that are potentially involved in the biosynthesis of natural products that contain N–N bonds, and from these genome sequences, they discovered the novel class of compounds called actinopyradizones. With a series of genetic and biochemical experiments, they were also able to unveil the first steps in the pathway; in this study, they focused on understanding how the dihydropyridazone ring is formed.