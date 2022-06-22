Editor's Choice: Dinos, cell-sorting trampolines & compression sock debate

New dinosaur species used claws to graze along the coast, More accurate rainfall predictions, Magnetism helps futuristic cell research, Do compression garments facilitate muscle recovery? Science journalism and why it matters for democracy and our Image of the month. Read all in the June's Editor's Choice and this month's Asia Research News 2022 magazine pick - Lessons from the dead.
New dinosaur species used claws to graze along the coast

Scientists have described the youngest therizinosaur fossil from Japan and the first in Asia to have been found in marine sediments, gaining new insights into its fearsome claws.

Good for eating veggies

More accurate rainfall predictions

A new machine learning method improves predictions of local precipitation.

Do you need your umbrella?

Magnetism helps futuristic cell research


A new platform sorts and clusters single cells according to their physical properties and could help study individual cell interactions.
 

Do compression garments facilitate muscle recovery?

Individual studies have found varying results. An international, meta-analysis crunched the data.

That's a no
Beyond the Journal
The science of communication

Science journalism and why it matters for democracy

Dr. Jefferson Lyndon D. Ragragio shares his perspective from the Philippines.

Under & Misrepresented
Image of the Month
An artist rendering of the internal structure of a new microfluidic device developed by researchers at Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences. Credit: Andrew H. Gibbons / Kyoto University iCeMS 

Lessons from the dead

Whale and dolphin post-mortem imaging could breathe new life into marine conservation.

Non-invasive approach

