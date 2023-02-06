New insights into centromere structure

Researchers led by Osaka University have used cryogenic electron microscopy analysis to reveal the structural change of the centromere at an atomic level during cell division

Osaka, Japan – The genetic material inside cells is organized into structures called chromosomes. The centromere is essential for the correct division of the chromosomes via interaction with spindle microtubules when cells divide and grow. Now, a study by researchers at Osaka University has clarified the structure of the centromeric region in chicken cells using a technique known as cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM).

Cryo-EM freezes samples quickly to preserve and stabilize them, and then images them using collisions with electrons to reveal their structure. A complex of proteins called the “kinetochore” forms at the centromeric region, and this is essential for cells to divide correctly. The researchers were able to clarify a structural change to the kinetochore at the atomic level using cryo-EM analysis.

When DNA is condensed into chromosomes, it is coiled around a core made of proteins called histones to form a structure known as a nucleosome. The nucleosomes in the centromeric region contain a variant histone protein called CENP-A, which specifies the location of the centromere. However, the mechanisms by which CENP-A is deposited at the centromeres to correctly define their location were unknown until now.