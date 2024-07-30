Applied Microbiology International unveils 11 new Global Ambassadors

Applied Microbiology International has announced that it has recruited 11 new Global Ambassadors from around the world.

Global ambassadors provide a range of expertise and knowledge across regions and sectors, and support and promote applied microbiology and our organisation.

Chief executive Dr Lucy Harper commented: “Our Global Ambassadors help us to reach new audiences, grow our membership and engage a breadth of experience and expertise to deliver our desired impact.

“Individually, they are deeply committed to their unique area of expertise. Collectively, they share our passion and belief that applied microbiology can solve the world’s greatest challenges.

“Our Global Ambassadors have been appointed to help amplify our campaigns, support our purpose and accelerate discoveries across, and with, our international membership.”

Global Ambassadors serve for a two-year tenure promoting AMI’s strategy and are a key source of information about our work. They play a pivotal role in our communication strategy and are equipped with marketing materials and merchandise to assist in growing membership in their regions.

Over the coming weeks, The Microbiologist will be running articles on each of our new Global Ambassadors. AMI is also still looking for Global Ambassadors from a variety of regions. To find out more, click HERE.

The Global Ambassadors

Alexandre S. Rosado GA for Saudi Arabia. Professor of Bioscience, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Ayodeji Charles Osunla, GA for Canada. Postdoctoral Fellow and Project Manager at the Toxicology Center at the University of Saskatchewan

Sérgio Luiz Alves Jr, GA for Brazil. Associate Professor at the Federal University of Fronteira Sul (UFFS)

Ahmed Shibl, GA for United Arab Emirates (UAE). Research Associate, NYU Abu Dhabi Institute (NYUAD), currently consultant at KAUST, Saudi Arabia

Durgesh Kumar Jaiswal, GA for India. Assistant Professor, Graphic Era (Deemed to be University)

Ashley Shade, GA for France. Director of Research at the Institute of Ecology and the Environment within Le Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Suni Mathew, GA for Finland. Senior Researcher at the University of Turku

Chris Greening, GA for Australia. Professor, Department of Microbiology/Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Monash University

Ramy K. Aziz, GA for Egypt. Professor, Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Cairo University and Head, Microbiology and Immunology Research Program, Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt

George Botsaris, GA for Cyprus. Associate Professor, Dean of Faculty of Geotechnical Sciences and Environmental Management, Cyprus University of Technology

Arsalan Zaidi, GA for Pakistan. Principal Scientist, National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering

About Applied Microbiology International

Applied Microbiology International (AMI) is the oldest microbiology society in the UK and with more than half of its membership outside the UK, is truly global, serving microbiologists based in universities, private industry and research institutes around the world.

AMI provides funding to encourage research and broad participation at its events and to ensure diverse voices are around the table working together to solve the sustainability development goals it has chosen to support.

AMI publishes leading industry magazine, The Microbiologist, and in partnership with Oxford University Press, publishes three internationally acclaimed journals. It gives a voice to applied microbiologists around the world, amplifying their collective influence and informing international, evidence-based, decision making.