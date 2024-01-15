Editor's Choice: Dog stem cells, electronic tongue, chemistry treasure from plastic, 20th anniversary & more!🥳
Unleashing stem cells from dog urine, Electronic Tongue, Tapping into human motion energy, How neurons network, and A radical use for plastic bags. Plus Communicating science two decades on. Read all in the latest Editor's Choice.
Happy New Year! This year, we have more reasons to be happy as we mark the 20th anniversary of Asia Research News. Drawing on two decades of experience, we kick off celebrations with our science communication resources.